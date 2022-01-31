Madi Diaz shares “Resentment” ft. Waxahatchee

Madi Diaz released the excellent History of a Feeling in 2021, and she has a new companion EP on the way, featuring four of the album's songs re-recorded with Angel Olsen, Courtney Marie Anders, Natalie Hemby, and soon-to-be tourmate Waxahatchee. Same History, New Feelings is due out March 4 via ANTI-, and from it she's shared "Resentment," which Kesha previously recorded a version of for 2020's High Road. Madi's new rendition of the song features gorgeous harmonies with Waxahatchee, and you can hear it below.

"I listened to [History Of A Feeling] more than anything else last year, and I think Madi is one of the most talented and exciting people putting out music right now," Waxahatchee says. "This specific song hits me so hard every time I hear it, and having the chance to sing harmonies with Madi is always a true thrill."

Madi's dates supporting Waxahatchee begin on February 4 in Birmingham and include an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 10, a Tarrytown show at Tarrytown Music Hall on February 11, and an Asbury Park show at Asbury Lanes on February 12. See all dates below.

WAXAHATCHEE & MADI DIAZ: 2022 TOUR

Feb 4 Fri Saturn Birmingham, AL, United States

Feb 5 Sat Georgia Theatre Athens, GA, United States

Feb 6 Sun The Orange Peel Asheville, NC, United States

Feb 7 Mon The National Richmond, VA, United States

Feb 9 Wed Columbus Theatre Providence, RI, United States

Feb 10 Thu Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, United States

Feb 11 Fri Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY, United States

Feb 12 Sat Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Feb 14 Mon Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH, United States

Feb 15 Tue Asbury Hall Babeville Buffalo, NY, United States

Feb 16 Wed Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY, United States

Feb 18 Fri Stuart's Opera House Nelsonville, OH, United States

Feb 19 Sat Fountain Street Church Grand Rapids, MI, United States

Feb 20 Sun Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Feb 21 Mon Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Feb 22 Tue Space Evanston, IL, United States

Apr 10 Sun Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States

Apr 11 Mon Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States

Apr 12 Tue 123 Pleasant Street Morgantown, WV, United States

Apr 13 Wed Woodward Theater Cincinnati, OH, United States

Apr 15 Fri Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, United States

Apr 16 Sat Growlers Memphis, TN, United States

Apr 18 Mon George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR, United States

Apr 19 Tue The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK, United States

Apr 21 Thu Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM, United States

Apr 22 Fri Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States

Apr 23 Sat Belly Up Aspen, CO, United States