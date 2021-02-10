Madi Diaz signs to ANTI-, releases new song “Man In Me”

Pennsylvania-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwrit Madi Diaz has signed to ANTI- for her first new single in over six years, "Man In Me," and it finds her moving away from the electronic art pop of her last record (2014's Phantom) towards something more minimal and folk-inspired. The song was produced by Big Thief collaborator Andrew Sarlo, and if you like Big Thief or Madi's recent tourmate Angel Olsen, you'll probably like this haunting, climactic song too.

"'Man In Me’ was the first song I sat down to record for myself in about six years, which is the reason I thought it was so important to release first," Madi said. "It’s a very intimately visceral moment, a sort of play-by-play inner monologue, taking my first steps through a really hard time."

The song comes with a video directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos, and Madi adds that the video "emphasizes the intensity of a moment held and held and held. For me, this video is like holding a stare for so long that it hurts. It's like knowing you should let go, but you keep holding on cause you can't say ‘when,’ and playing with that tension lying right beneath the surface. You know something's up, but you just can't put your finger on it."

Watch/listen below...