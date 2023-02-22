Madison McFerrin announces debut LP & tour, shares “(Please Don’t) Leave Me Now”

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Madison McFerrin announced her debut album, I Hope You Can Forgive Me, due out on May 12 (pre-order). Madison produced most of the album herself, and it includes a feature from her father, Bobby McFerrin. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The first taste of the album comes from new single "(Please Don't) Leave Me Now," an alluring R&B/pop track Madison wrote following a severe car accident. It was produced by Andrew Lappin and is accompanied by a music video directed by Kemp Baldwin. Madison explains:

Being able to walk away from a near-death experience without physical harm is one of the greatest blessings I've received in this life. It reaffirmed my purpose as an artist. Writing "(Please Don't) Leave Me Now" became an incredibly therapeutic and cathartic experience. Being able to express that kind of fear while still creating a fun environment was key to making this song. Death showed up in more ways than one in the process of making this video. In the weeks leading up to the shoot, multiple family members on the production side passed unexpectedly, bringing our plans to a halt. The fate of the video was in flux. Thanks to the tenacity of my team, we were able to regroup and move forward, albeit with a delay. For the video, we wanted to capture the feeling of not being prepared to die. I’m talking to myself both above and within the grave, grieving both who I was and who I could be. I didn’t expect being in a grave for multiple hours in a day would affect me, but it definitely contributed to my journey in processing a near-death experience. This song and video are a manifestation of my own personal growth as not only a musician, but as a human.

Watch the video for "(Please Don't) Leave Me Now" below.

Madison has also announced a tour supporting her new album. The summer dates include US shows in May and June, followed by a couple of European festival dates over the summer. Ahead of those, she'll support Ladysmith Black Mambazo in Los Angeles, and play SXSW. See all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show, on June 29 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, 2/24 at 10am.

Madison McFerrin, I Hope You Can Forgive Me loading...

Madison McFerrin - I Hope You Can Forgive Me Tracklist:

01 Deep Sea

02 Fleeting Melodies

03 Testify

04 Run

05 God Herself

06 OMW

07 (Please Don’t) Leave Me Now

08 Stay Away (From Me)

09 Utah

10 Goodnight

Madison McFerrin -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mar 2 - The Continental, San Jose, CA

Mar 3 - Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA (supporting Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Mar 13 - 18: SXSW, Austin, TX

May 20 – Artyard, Frenchtown, NJ

June 1 – Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

June 2 – The Independent, San Francisco, CA

June 4 – Hult Center, Eugene, OR

June 5 – Doug Fir, Portland, OR

June 13 – Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

June 15 – Rambling House, Columbus, OH

June 23 – Creative Alliance, Baltimore, MD

June 24 – Love, Velma, Ellenville, NY

June 25 – The Falcon, Marlboro, NY

June 29 – Elsewhere Zone One, Brooklyn, NY

July 9 – North Sea Jazz Fest, NL

August 10 - 13 – We Out Here Fest, UK