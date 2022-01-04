Madlaina Peer of Swiss group ONETWOTHREE has died

Madlaina Peer, who was one third of Kill Rock Stars-signed Swiss group ONETWOTHREE and played in the Noknows, has died. The news came via Kill Rock Stars, who wrote, "We are heartbroken to report that Madlaina Peer from ONETWOTHREE passed away Christmas night from a short and intense illness. Our thoughts go out to her family, including her daughter Gina, and friends and bandmates, Sara and Klaudia."

ONETWOTHREE were formed in 2018 and also featured Klaudia Schifferle (Kleenex / LiLiPUT) and Sara Schär (TNT, Souldawn, The Kick), and they released their self-titled debut in 2020. In addition to playing music, Madlaina was also a stage and costume designer.

Rest in peace, Madlaina.