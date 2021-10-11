Madlib and AKAI SOLO played Elsewhere (pics)

Legendary hip hop producer Madlib landed at Brooklyn venue Elsewhere on Friday (10/8) with support from the great local underground rapper AKAI SOLO. Right before he came on stage, Egon from Now-Again Records span for a bit, and then Madlib DJed for about 90 minutes, playing tons of crowdpleasers, including one of his collaborations with the late, great MF DOOM, during which he saluted the crowd. After his set, he hung around on stage to sign and take photos.

Pictures of the show by P Squared continue below.

Related: you can pick up a vinyl LP of Four Tet's Madvillain remixes and MF DOOM's Mm..Food on green/pink double vinyl in our shop.