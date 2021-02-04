Madness releasing new best-of comp, ‘Our House’

Madness, the 2-Tone ska vets who were hit-making superstars in the UK throughout the '80s, are releasing a new US-only greatest hits next month. It's titled Our House: The Very Best of Madness and will be out March 12 via BMG.

"Our House" is, of course, the name of Madness' biggest US hit, which reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 -- it went to #5 in the UK in November of 1982 -- and the song opens the compilation. The Best-Of also includes their 1979 debut single, the Prince Buster tribute "The Prince," as well as early MTV hit "One Step Beyond" (a Prince Buster cover), "Baggy Trousers" (which got turned into a popular toothpaste commercial), "Wings of a Dove," "House of Fun," "It Must Be Love" and more. There are also a few of Madness' more recent singles, including their 2019 single "The Bullingdon Boys." Check out artwork, tracklist and a few classic Madness videos below.

Madness were supposed to play their first North American shows in a really long time in 2020 as part of dates surrounding their appearance at Punk Rock Bowling. Those, which included a NYC show, never happened due to the pandemic and were rescheduled for May of this year which don't seem likely to happen either. Stay tuned for updates.

Our House: The Very Best of Madness tracklist:

Our House

​It Must Be Love

​House of Fun

​Baggy Trousers

​Embarrassment

​NW5

​One Step Beyond…

​The Prince

​Wings Of A Dove

​Mr Apples

​Bullingdon Boys

​Night Boat To Cairo (US Version)

