Madness reschedules North American tour to 2022 (including Punk Rock Bowling)

UK greats Madness were supposed to go on their first US tour in forever in 2020, surrounding their appearances at Punk Rock Bowling. When the pandemic hit, that tour got rescheduled for spring 2021, but recently PRB announced it was moving this year's edition to the fall and Madness were not on the lineup. Madness have now announced they're rescheduling their tour for 2022.

Dates include the 2022 edition of Punk Rock Bowling on May 30, as well as dates in the Bay Area (5/26 and 5/27), Los Angeles (5/28), and Boston (6/2), and the tour will wrap up in NYC at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 4. Madness note that tickets for non PRB shows remain valid and to "contact your ticket seller for more info." All tour dates are listed below.

That's the first info we've heard on Punk Rock Bowling 2022, but the 2021 edition (September 24-26) includes Devo, NOFX, Circle Jerks and more.

Madness recently released a new US-only Best Of compilation, Our House, which you can listen to below. There's also a new documentary about the band, Before We Was We, which is out May 1 in the UK.

For folks in the UK, Madness are releasing I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side Vol 2 for Record Store Day 2021 which is described as "Volume 2 of Madness B-Sides I Do Like To B-Side The A-Side, across 11 hit singles from 'Driving In My Car' to '(Waiting For) The Ghost Train'."