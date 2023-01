Madonna adds fourth Madison Square Garden show to 2023 tour

Madonna's 40th anniversary "The Celebration Tour" kicks off in July, and after adding thirteen additional shows to it yesterday, she isn't done adding dates, and has now added a fourth and "final" NYC show, happening at Madison Square Garden on August 27. Tickets to that one, and the three previously announced dates at the same venue -- August 23, 24, and 26 -- are on sale now.

See Madonna's updated dates below.

Meanwhile, Madonna graces the cover of the Italian, French, and Spanish versions of Vanity Fair for their new "Icon Issue," a collaboration between the three. She wears a gilded Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and vintage veil in the cover image, which has her dressed as the Virgin Mary (and is just one of many images created during her two-day photoshoot with Luigi & Iango, which featured a crew of over 80 people). See it below.

MADONNA: 2023 TOUR

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 17 - London, UK - The O2

Wed Oct 18 - London, UK - The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Sun Oct 22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Nov 02 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Sat Nov 25 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat Dec 2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome