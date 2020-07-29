Madonna calls viral “demon sperm” doctor “my hero”

If you've noticed "Demon Sperm" trending on social media recently, you're not seeing the rise of a new metal band; rather, you're witnessing the fallout of Donald Trump Jr. and his father's support of Dr. Stella Immanuel. She's part of a group calling itself "America's Frontline Doctors," who released a video, published by far-right site Breitbart on Monday (7/27) touting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 (against the findings of The FDA, and multiple studies) and saying that "you don’t need masks" to stop the virus' spread. The video made the rounds on the right wing internet, and Trump Jr. shared it to his own twitter, calling it a "must watch," which Trump retweeted. Trump Jr. was hit with a twelve-hour suspension from Twitter for sharing the deliberately misleading and false video, but not before it went viral, racking up tens of thousands of views on Facebook and YouTube as well (both of whom also removed it).

One of the people who saw the video -- and apparently believed it? -- was Madonna, who previously said that she contracted the virus herself. In a post to Instagram, Madonna shared the video, writing, "The Truth will set us all Free! But some people dont want to hear the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero 🙏🏼 Thank you Stella Immanuel."

It's since been deleted, but you can see screencaps below.

And where, you might ask, does demon sperm fit into all of this? As The Daily Beast points out, Dr. Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and pastor, has a whole variety of interesting beliefs, including that people having sex with demons and witches in their dreams causes gynecological health problems, that alien DNA is being used in medical treatments, and that the government is being run by "reptilians."

Immanuel responded to the takedown of her viral video on Twitter, writing, "Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name."