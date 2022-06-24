Madonna celebrated Pride & NFTs, made out with Tokischa at Terminal 5 appearance (videos)

It's both Pride Month and NFT.NYC Week, and Madonna was out for all of it on Thursday night, appearing at the World of Women’s NFT.NYC event at Terminal 5. (Earlier this year, Madonna appeared on a Billboard's World of Women NFT cover, and she released her own controversial NFT collection with Beeple earlier this year) The night was also a celebratory promotion of the new Madonna remix album, Finally Enough Love, which will be out in August.

Madge came out during Dominican rapper Tokischa's performance, and together they sang their remix of Madonna's 1990 hit "Justify My Love," which ended with the two making out on stage. Here's more from Billboard:

There were shades of the 2003 VMAs at the NYC venue when the Dominican rapper and the Queen of Pop shared the stage on a dembow remix of M’s top 10 Hot 100 hit “Hung Up.” First, Tokischa took the stage rapping her Rosalía collab “Linda” before Madonna and “Hung Up” made an appearance. The strands of the songs began to meld together and the two (who have teased a collaboration before) began to gyrate closer and closer until the seemingly inevitable make out – and it was certainly more of a make out than a kiss – commenced. Taking it one step further, Tokischa – honoring the pop gods who paved the way — knelt down before the Queen and put her face in the holiest of holies during the late-night set. “It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it,” Madonna quipped after the heady moment.

After that Madonna brought out Saucy Santana for the debut of her remix of "Material Girl," and then welcomed a bunch of drag queens to the stage, including Drag Race winners Bob the Drag Queen and Violet Chachki, plus Pixie Aventura and more to dance to other Madonna remixes, before closing her appearance with a performance of her 2009 single "Celebration."

Watch video from Madonna's T5 appearance below.