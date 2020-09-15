Madonna is directing her own biopic, and co-writing it with Diablo Cody

Who else to tell Madonna's story on screen than the woman herself? Madonna has announced that she'll be directing an upcoming biopic based on her life, to be co-written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) which sounds like an obvious pairing.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world," said Madonna in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

No word yet on casting or title, but the film will be produced by industry vet Amy Pascal, along with Madonna, and will be released by Universal Pictures. Stay tuned.

Who would you cast to play Madonna? What would you title it?

This is not Madonna's first time in the director's chair -- she directed and co-wrote the 2008 comedy Filth and Wisdom (that starred Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz), and the 2011 historical drama W.E.