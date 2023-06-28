Madonna postpones ‘Celebration’ tour after ICU stay for “serious bacterial infection”

Madonna is recovering from a "serious bacterial infection" that led to a "several day stay in the ICU." A note posted on her longtime manager Guy Oseary's Instagram reads, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." But "At this time we will need to pause all commitments," which includes her upcoming Celebration tour which was set to start July 15 in Vancouver.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows." We're wishing Madge a full recovery!

The Celebration tour had four nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden in August and two nights at Barclays Center in December.