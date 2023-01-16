Madonna reportedly embarking on 40th anniversary tour in 2023

Madonna's last tour was in 2019 and 2020 for Madame X run, which featured extended runs at theaters in various cities. Billboard reports that she's gearing up for her next outing, which sources tell them will be a huge 40th anniversary tour in stadiums and arenas. It will be her first career retrospective, with material from throughout her whole discography, and "the biggest tour she's ever done," an executive told Billboard, who also report she's putting it together with Live Nation and her longtime manager Guy Oseary. Stay tuned for more details.

Madonna injured her knee on her Madame X tour, which also had issues with show reschedulings, cancellations, and a ticketholder suing Madonna and Live Nation over a show's late start time. Hopefully this outing will go more smoothly.