Madonna returning to Warner Music ++ Italians Do It Better release tribute compilation

Today is Madonna's 63 birthday, and to celebrate, she has announced she's returning to Warner Music after 10 years with Interscope as part of a 360 deal with Live Nation. The new deal will include her three Interscope albums moving to Warner Music in 2025, and reissue campaigns for her classic albums. Her debut single, "Everybody," will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna said in a statement. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

There is also a new Madonna documentary, Madame X, coming to the Paramount+ streaming network on October 8 that will follow her on her Madame X tour.

Meanwhile, label Italians Do It Better -- which got its name from the t-shirt Madonna wears in the "Papa Don't Preach" video -- has released a tribute to Madge featuring covers by the label's roster, including Sally Shapiro ("Holiday"), Desire ("Angel"), Glüme ("Material Girl"), Lou Rebecca ("Burning Up") and more. The compilation was executive produced by label co-founder Johnny Jewell, and you can listen it that below.

Not on this compilation are the label's most well-known group, The Chromatics, who announced last week that they had broken up via a statement attributed to everyone in the band except Jewell. A representative for Jewell did say in a statement, “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.”

Italians Do It Better tracklist:

Papa Don't Preach - Joon

Angel - Desire

Holiday - Sally Shapiro

Hollywood - Dlina Volny

Gang Bang - Farah

Like A Virgin - MOTHERMARY

Lucky Star - Club Intl

Frozen - Love Object

Into The Groove - Orion

Hung Up - Number One Popstar

La Isla Bonita - Double Mixte

Beautiful Stranger - Juno Francis

Material Girl - Glüme

Addicted To Your Love - In Mirrors

Crazy For You - Causeway

Justify My Love - Jorja Chalmers

Like A Prayer - MOTHERMARY

What It Feels Like For A Girl - Pink Gloves

Burning Up - Lou Rebecca

Borderline - Bark Bark Disco