Madonna shares statement after hospitalization & tour postponement

After news of her hospitalization, due to a "serious bacterial infection," broke at the end of June through her longtime manager Guy Oseary, Madonna has made her first public statement. "Thank you for your positive energy," she writes. "Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Madonna's Celebration tour, which had been scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, has been postponed as she recovers, and Madonna writes, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you," she continues, "I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

As to when we can expect tour dates to begin, Madonna writes, "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." Stay tuned.

