Madonna shares statement after hospitalization & tour postponement
After news of her hospitalization, due to a "serious bacterial infection," broke at the end of June through her longtime manager Guy Oseary, Madonna has made her first public statement. "Thank you for your positive energy," she writes. "Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
Madonna's Celebration tour, which had been scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, has been postponed as she recovers, and Madonna writes, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you," she continues, "I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"
As to when we can expect tour dates to begin, Madonna writes, "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." Stay tuned.
MADONNA: POSTPONED 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
Sat Jul 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center
Sun Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sun Aug 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Wed Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 Miami, FL Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena)
Sun Sep 10 Miami, FL Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena)
Wed Sep 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 Austin, TX Moody Center
Fri Sep 22 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sat Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sun Oct 01 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena