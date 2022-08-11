Madonna wants to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar, calls his new album “history-making, mind-bogglingly brilliant”

Madonna was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, ostensibly to promote her new Finally Enough Love remix collection, but as with most Madge media appearances it went off the rails pretty much immediately. "I'm cracking myself up," she said after making a "comfortable" pun that had to be bleeped.

After talking about getting new grills for her birthday (she turns 64 on August 16), the early days of her career trying to get Danceteria DJs to play "Everybody," offering to guest host the Tonight Show for a week, learning to play drums with Elvis Costello records, and other subjects, the conversation turned to current music, the collaborators on the remix album and who she'd like to work with in the future. "There's one artist that I worship more than anything in life and would love to collaborate with and that's Kendrick Lamar. His new record is history making, mind-bogglingly brilliant." There was no mention of the amazing "The Queens" remix of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" that is a full-on mashup with Madonna's "Vogue" that just came out (or her new Saucy Santana collab), but Kendrick doesn't doesn't feel impervious to her gravitational pull.

You can watch Madonna's Fallon interview, and her performance of "Music" with The Roots and Jimmy using classroom instruments, below.

After the Fallon taping, Madonna stopped by Central Park's DiscOasis roller disco on Wednesday night which was officially Madonna NIght. Nile Rodgers, who curates the music for DiscOasis (and who produced Like A Virgin), was on hand too and they danced to "The Queens" remix of "Break My Soul." You can watch video of that via Nile Rodgers' Instagram, and listen to the remix, below.

Meanwhile, Kendrick just brought his mind-bogglingly brilliant Big Steppers tour to NYC and you can read our review here.