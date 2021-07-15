Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ tour getting documentary film (watch trailer)

Madonna's Madame X tour , where she did extended runs of shows at intimate venues in various cities, is getting its own documentary. MADAME X will premiere on ViacomCBS and MTV's streaming service, Paramount Plus, on Friday, October 8. It was directed by Portuguese photographer Ricardo Gomes, who has been traveling with Madonna throughout the tour, and you can watch a teaser below.

"Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me," Madonna says. "The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity."

The Madame X tour had its share of issues, you'll recall, including show reschedulings, cancellations, Madonna injuring her knee, and a ticketholder suing Madonna and Live Nation over the show's late start time. Madonna also thinks she contracted COVID-19 during the end of the tour, in Paris. "We all thought we had a very bad flu," she said.

Meanwhile, Madonna is also directing her own biopic, which she's co-writing with Diablo Cody.