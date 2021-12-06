Magdalena Bay announce 2022 US tour

Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay released their debut LP, Mercurial World, in October, and they've announced their first ever headlining tour in support of it. The new dates begin in February and include stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. They also have a couple of festival sets lined up, at This Ain't No Picnic and Treefort Music Festival. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on February 18, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.

MAGDALENA BAY: 2021-2022 TOUR

12/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Jingle Bell Roxy @ The Roxy Theatre

12/19 - Pomona, CA @ Viva! Pomona @ The Glasshouse

12/29 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

2/19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

2/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

2/24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/23-3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

8/27-28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

See pictures from Magdalena Bay's 2021 Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One below.