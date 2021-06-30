Magdalena Bay announce debut LP, tour dates (watch video for new single “Chaeri”)

Following a string of singles and EPs, Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay, aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have announced their debut LP, Mercurial World, due out October 8 via Luminelle. "We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment," Lewin wrote in a statement to The FADER. "We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”"

They've shared the album's lead single, "Chaeri," a sparkling track that's a little hyperpop and a little chiptune, and you can watch the video below. The song "muses on mental health, friendship, loneliness and control," the band say. "It’s about the walls we put up and the walls we should tear down for the sake of authentic connection, and Mica’s own personal difficulties with that. We tried taking these themes and elevating them to build a big, dark world with unsettling undertones."

Magdalena Bay have also announced some tour dates. They're playing Levitation Fest and touring with George Clanton throughout October (including a sold-out show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 15). They've also announced headlining dates in NYC (October 13 at Elsewhere Zone One) and Los Angeles (October 8 at El Cid). See all dates below.

Magdalena Bay - Mercurial World Tracklist

The End

Mercurial World

Dawning Of The Season

Secrets (Your Fire)

You Lose!

Something For 2

Chaeri

Halfway

Hysterical Us

Prophecy

Follow The Leader

Domino

Dreamcatching

The Beginning

MAGDALENA BAY: 2021 TOUR

10/8/21 - Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^

10/12/21 - Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 - Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/16/21 - Washington DC | Songbyrd *

10/17/21 - Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 - Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle - Back Room *

10/20/21 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade - Purgatory *

10/24/21 - New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 - Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 - Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 - El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 - San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 - Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)