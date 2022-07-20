Magdalena Bay announce ‘Mercurial World’ deluxe edition & tour, share Danny L Harle remix of “Chaeri”

Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay have announced a deluxe edition of their great 2021 debut LP, Mercurial World. Mercurial World Deluxe features new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements, and "secrets" to be announced, and it's due out September 23 via Luminelle Recordings. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin say. "When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

The first single is a glitchy, spacey remix of "Chaeri" by former PC Music affiliate and frequent Charli XCX/Caroline Polachek collaborator Danny L Harle, that arrives fully dancefloor ready. Hear it below.

Magdalena Bay also announced a fall North American tour, beginning on September 28 in Vancouver and running until late November. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on November 15, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 20 at noon.

MAGDALENA BAY - MERCURIAL WORLD DELUXE TRACKLIST

1. secret 1

2. The End

3. Mercurial World

4. Unconditional

5. Dawning of the Season

6. Secrets (Your Fire)

7. secrets 2-9: medley

8. You Lose!

9. secret 10

10. You Lose! (8-Bit)

11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)

12. Chaeri

13. secret 11

14. Halfway

15. Hysterical Us

16. secret 12

17. All You Do

18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)

19. Follow The Leader

20. secret 13

21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)

MAGDALENA BAY: 2022 TOUR

7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra

