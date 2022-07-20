Magdalena Bay announce ‘Mercurial World’ deluxe edition & tour, share Danny L Harle remix of “Chaeri”
Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay have announced a deluxe edition of their great 2021 debut LP, Mercurial World. Mercurial World Deluxe features new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements, and "secrets" to be announced, and it's due out September 23 via Luminelle Recordings. See the cover art and tracklist below.
"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin say. "When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."
The first single is a glitchy, spacey remix of "Chaeri" by former PC Music affiliate and frequent Charli XCX/Caroline Polachek collaborator Danny L Harle, that arrives fully dancefloor ready. Hear it below.
Magdalena Bay also announced a fall North American tour, beginning on September 28 in Vancouver and running until late November. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on November 15, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 20 at noon.
MAGDALENA BAY - MERCURIAL WORLD DELUXE TRACKLIST
1. secret 1
2. The End
3. Mercurial World
4. Unconditional
5. Dawning of the Season
6. Secrets (Your Fire)
7. secrets 2-9: medley
8. You Lose!
9. secret 10
10. You Lose! (8-Bit)
11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)
12. Chaeri
13. secret 11
14. Halfway
15. Hysterical Us
16. secret 12
17. All You Do
18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)
19. Follow The Leader
20. secret 13
21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)
MAGDALENA BAY: 2022 TOUR
7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival
12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra
See pictures from Magdalena Bay's recent Pitchfork Festival set below.