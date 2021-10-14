Magdalena Bay played Elsewhere Zone One with Negative Gemini (pics, video, setlist)

Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay released their debut LP, Mercurial World, Friday (order on red vinyl), and their tour supporting it hit NYC on Wednesday night (10/13) for a headlining show at Elsewhere Zone One. Negative Gemini opened with a set of uptempo dance pop, lit by strobes, before Magdalena Bay took the stage, bringing with them costumes, laser lights, bunny suits, inflatable armchairs and saturated backdrops. The crowd bounced along eagerly to the Mercurial World material, and you can see pictures from the show by Toby Tenenbaum, along with the setlist and a few video clips, below.

Magdalena Bay have another NYC show coming up later this week, on Friday, October 15 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, supporting George Clanton.

SETLIST: MAGDALENA BAY @ ELSEWHERE ZONE ONE, 10/13/2021 (via)

The End

Mercurial World

Dawning of the Season

Secrets (Your Fire)

You Lose!

Something for 2

Chaeri

Halfway

Hysterical Us

Prophecy

Follow the Leader

Domino

Dreamcatching

The Beginning

Encore:

Killshot/Killshot - Slowed + Reverb

How to Get Physical

Good Intentions