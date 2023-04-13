Magdalena Bay share 7 new songs on ‘mini mix vol. 3′ (watch video)

Electronic indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay have shared the third iteration in their "mini mix" series, just ahead of their appearance at Coachella. Their previous mini mixes came in 2019 and 2020, before the release of their debut LP Mercurial World. “Our mini mixes delve into eclectic sounds, sometimes pastiche," the band say. "We feel less pressure while making them than with a more serious release so they naturally have a fun spirit to them. The mini mix knows no bounds in terms of genre or stylings. The only rule is we try to keep the songs relatively short, but we don’t really enforce that all too much.” As with its predecessors, mini mix vol. 3 is out on Youtube now with accompanying homemade videos by Matt Levin and Mica Spears themselves.

mini mix vol. 3 features seven new tracks, opening with the fluttering, '80s smooth jazz-inflected "Slug Song," and continuing with self-assured bangers "EXO," "Top Dog," and "Tonguetwister," plus slower, ballad-styled jams "2 Wheel Drive" and "Wandering Eyes," and a reprise of "Slug Slong." Watch below.

After both weekends of Coachella, Magdalena Bay continue on to Osheaga Festival in Montreal and Lollapalooza later this summer. They'll also play a couple shows supporting Caroline Polachek and Rina Sawayama. All dates below.

Magdalena Bay - 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 14 & 21 - Indio, CA | Coachella

May 1 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

May 2 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

Aug 4 - Montreal, QC | Osheaga Festival

Aug 6 - Chicago, IL | Lollapalooza Festival

Aug 9 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *

Aug 10 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *

^ Supporting Caroline Polachek

*Supporting Rina Sawayama