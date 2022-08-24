Magdalena Bay share new single “All You Do”
Magdalena Bay have had a busy summer, between announcing a deluxe edition of their 2021 debut Mercurial World, remixing Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," and releasing a Danny L Harle remix of their own track "Chaeri." Today they released new single "All You Do," which will also appear on the deluxe edition of Mercurial World (which is out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings).
"All You Do" glitters with strummy guitar, whispery vocals, and disco-y string flourishes, building to an expansive electronic climax. With the single release comes a playful and psychedelic music video directed by Luke Orlando. Watch it below.
Magdalena Bay will be touring all fall, following an appearance at this weekend's This Ain't No Picnic festival in Pasadena, CA. They'll stop in NYC on November 15 at Webster Hall. See all dates below.
MAGDALENA BAY: 2022 TOUR
8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival
12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra