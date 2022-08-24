Magdalena Bay share new single “All You Do”

Magdalena Bay have had a busy summer, between announcing a deluxe edition of their 2021 debut Mercurial World, remixing Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," and releasing a Danny L Harle remix of their own track "Chaeri." Today they released new single "All You Do," which will also appear on the deluxe edition of Mercurial World (which is out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings).

"All You Do" glitters with strummy guitar, whispery vocals, and disco-y string flourishes, building to an expansive electronic climax. With the single release comes a playful and psychedelic music video directed by Luke Orlando. Watch it below.

Magdalena Bay will be touring all fall, following an appearance at this weekend's This Ain't No Picnic festival in Pasadena, CA. They'll stop in NYC on November 15 at Webster Hall. See all dates below.

MAGDALENA BAY: 2022 TOUR

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra