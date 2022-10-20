Maggie Rogers announces 2023 tour with Del Water Gap (Radio City Music Hall included)

Maggie Rogers released a new album, Surrender, over the summer, and now she's announced a tour supporting it. Her Feral Joy Tour is her first North American run since 2019, and it includes dates in February and March of 2023 with Del Water Gap, starting in Boston and wrapping up in San Francisco. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on February 15. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, October 25 at 10 AM local.

MAGGIE ROGERS: 2023 TOUR

2/11 Boston, MA Roadrunner

2/13 Washington, DC The Anthem

2/15 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

2/17 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/18 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

2/19 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

2/22 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

2/24 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

2/25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

2/26 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/1 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine Auditorium

3/2 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

3/5 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium