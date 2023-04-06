Maggie Rogers announces summer tour with Alvvays & Soccer Mommy

Maggie Rogers has announced a summer North American tour, with support from Soccer Mommy on the first leg and Alvvays on the second. The dates run through July and August, surrounding her sets at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Hinterland, and Outside Lands, and including stops in Charlotte, Nashville, Philadelphia, NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Forest Hills Stadium on July 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM. There's also a single-day in-person box office pre-sale on Friday, April 7 at 10 AM, and Maggie will greet ticket-buyers in person at Music Hall of Williamsburg. More details about the in-person presale are here.

Alvvays also have co-headlining shows with Alex G coming up this summer, including BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on August 22 and 23.

Soccer Mommy is also touring with The National. Order our exclusive milky clear vinyl variant of her most recent album, last year's Sometimes, Forever, in the BV store.

MAGGIE ROGERS: 2023 TOUR

7/14 Sommo Festival Cavendish, PEI

7/24 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC *

7/25 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN *

7/27 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY *

7/28 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

7/29 Mann Center Philadelphia, PA *

7/31 Thompson’s Point Portland, ME *

8/3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

8/6 Hinterland Music Festival St. Charles, IA

8/9 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

8/10 UCCU Center Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands San Francisco, CA

8/13 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA #

8/16 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA #

8/17 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR #

9/29 Atlantis Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports