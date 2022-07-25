Maggie Rogers playing Webster Hall release show, joined Phoebe Bridgers at Latitude Festival

Maggie Rogers' new album Surrender is out Friday (7/29) via Capitol Records, and to celebrate she's announced an intimate NYC show happening on the eve of its release, on July 28 at Webster Hall. The show is presented by American Express, and cardholders get first access to tickets, starting on Wednesday, 7/27 at 10 AM. Any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at noon.

Maggie will be on tour in the UK with Samia in the fall, and she also just performed at Suffolk festival Latitude, where in addition to her own set she and Rina Sawayama joined Phoebe Bridgers on "I Know The End." Maggie tweeted a picture of the trio together with the caption "ur new favorite band;" she and Phoebe have collaborated before. Watch video from Latitude below.