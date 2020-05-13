Maggot Heart (ex-The Oath) prep ‘Mercy Machine’ (stream the title track)

Maggot Heart is the project of Linnéa Olsson (who also played in Beastmilk, Grave Pleasures, Sonic Ritual, and The Oath), and they're releasing their sophomore album, Mercy Machine, on July 10 via Linnéa's new label Rapid Eye Records (pre-order). Linnéa made this one with longtime collaborator Uno Bruniusson on drums, Olivia Airey on bass, and other contributions from Gottfrid Åhman, and it was produced by Les Big Byrd keyboardist Martin "Konie" Ehrencrona (who's also worked with Tribulation, Refused, Viagra Boys, and more) and features album artwork by Obliteration drummer Kristian Valbo.

We're premiering the title track, which -- similar to The Oath (or Ghost or Blue Oyster Cult) -- has the spirit of darkness of metal, but really it's a catchy, swaggering rock song. Between the driving backbone and Linnéa's sneering delivery, there's a little gothy post-punk in the mix too (not too far removed from early Siouxsie and the Banshees or something like that). It's cool stuff and you can check it out below.

Tracklist

01. Second Class

02. Sex Breath

03. Justine

04. Roses

05. Gutter Feeling

06. Mercy Machine

07. High Rise

08. Lost Boys

09. Senseless

10. Modern Cruelty