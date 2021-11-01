Magnetic Fields, Christian Lee Hutson, and… Phoebe Bridgers played City Winery (pics)

The Magnetic Fields are a little over a week into their tour of City Winery locations, where they play multi-night residencies in each city on their itinerary. They started with three nights in Boston, and just wrapped up a four-show run in NYC, which included a show on Halloween night, where Claudio Gonson dressed as a penguin for the occasion. Their setlists have been just about the same each night, pulling largely from 69 Love Songs, and with plenty of material from their most recent album, 2020's Quickies, too.

Christian Lee Hutson opens the whole tour, and on Friday night (10/29) in NYC he brought out a special guest, frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers, to join him on "Lose This Number" from his new album, Beginners (which Phoebe also produced). A few nights before, Phoebe and Christian appeared onstage at Lucy Dacus' Brooklyn Steel show on Tuesday, where they, Tomberlin, and Bartees Strange joined her on "Going Going Gone."

See pictures from Magnetic Fields, Christian Lee Hutson, and Phoebe Bridgers at City Winery on Friday by Ehud Lazin, along with Magnetic Fields' setlist and the remainder of the dates in their tour, below.

Setlist: The Magnetic Fields @ City Winery NYC

Castles of America

I Don't Believe in the Sun

Come, Life, Shaker Life!

Come Back From San Francisco

Born on a Train

Andrew in Drag

A Chicken With Its Head Cut Off

Smoke and Mirrors

Quick!

The Day the Politicians Died

'69 Judy Garland

The Book of Love

The Biggest Tits in History

Death Pact (Let's Make A)

I'm Sorry I Love You

'01 Have You Seen It in the Snow?

Kiss Me Like You Mean It

'66 Wonder Where I'm From

I Don't Want To Get Over You

My Stupid Boyfriend

It's Only Time

The Horrible Party

Papa Was a Rodeo

'71 I Think I'll Make Another World

Give Me Back My Dreams (The 6ths cover)

'14 I Wish I Had Pictures

Encore:

This Little Ukulele

I Think I Need a New Heart

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS & CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON: 2021 CITY WINERY TOUR

NOV 2 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 3 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 4 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 6 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 7 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 8 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 11 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY

NOV 12 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY

NOV 14 8:00 PM NASHVILLE, TN CITY WINERY

NOV 16 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 17 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 18 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 19 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY