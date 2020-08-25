Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt covers Yoko Ono for Galaxie 500 tribute series

All August, artists have been covering Galaxie 500 songs in celebration of the first-ever vinyl pressing of their Copenhagen live album, which is out Saturday (8/29) for Record Store Day. The latest artist is Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, The Sixths and Future Bible Heroes who has chosen "Listen, the Snow is Falling" which is a Yoko Ono song G500 covered on their 1990 album This is Our Music. Stephin breaks out the ukulele and the drum machine for his lovely cover of a cover.

"I never saw the 500 but I know each of them through Dean singing on the 6ths, Naomi directing a Future Bible Heroes video, working for Damon & Naomi's magazine making scanner borders (it's complicated), touring together, and just being denizens of the Harvard Film Archive," says Stephin. "At the first Magnetic Fields show, at TT the Bear's, we were accidentally billed as Magnetophone, a brief alias of Damon & Naomi. In short, I often feel that I'm practically a member, the one they all forgot about at a rest stop near Celebration, Florida and never went back for.”

Listen to Stephin Merritt's cover of "Listen, The Snow is Falling" (and Galaxie 500's) below.

Previous covers in this series include Mark Lanegan, Thurston Moore, The Feelies' Glenn Mercer and more. There are still a few more covers to come, including Real Estate and Mercury Rev.