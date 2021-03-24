Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt playing socially distanced NYC shows

City Winery continue to add shows to the reopening schedule of their new Manhattan location at Pier 57, which is set to begin holding shows on April 2, when NY venues are allowed to reopen at limited capacity. They've just added a pair of sets from The Magnetic Fields frontman Stephin Merritt, happening on Friday, April 16. There are early (7 PM) and late (9:30 PM) shows, and tickets are on sale now for both.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask (except when sitting at their table), get their temperatures checked, and complete a pre-arrival health screening through CLEAR.

Patti Smith, Steve Earle, and Rufus Wainwright are all on City Winery's reopening schedule, too.

Stream Magnetic Fields' 2020 album Quickies below.