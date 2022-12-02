Magnolia Park talk about their favorite albums of 2022

Orlando pop punks Magnolia Park recently followed up a string of EPs and their 2021 mixtape with their first proper full-length album, Baku's Revenge, via Epitaph Records. They've been touring with a bunch of their forebears (A Day to Remember, The Used, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Senses Fail, etc), and they'll also join a bunch of other pop punk vets at When We Were Young Festival next year. Amidst their busy year, the band have shared with us some of their favorite albums of 2022, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Pinkshift, The Weeknd, and more. Read on for the list and commentary from Magnolia Park...

Magnolia Park's Favorite Albums of 2022

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

This album really hit home on dealing with generational trauma and moving forward. It is a very important release for me and helps me cope with mine. -Tristan Torres

Pinkshift - Love Me Forever

An amazing project that is just a blast to listen to while skating! -Tristan Torres

Bad Omens - The Peace Of Death Of Mind

has been on constant repeat because their melodies and the sounds they create is just magical. -Joshua Roberts

Demi Lovato - Holy Fvck

Her comeback album was so good for her vocally and definitely has replay material -Joshua Roberts

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

Executive produced by one of the all-time greatest songwriters Max Martin, this was one of the few pop albums in 2022 I really enjoyed listening from start to finish, it sounds great and it knows exactly what it’s supposed to be as a retro/dance album. -Vincent Ernst

Polyphia - Remember That You Will Die

Sounds dope -FRED

Lucki - Flawless Like Me

One of the best hip hop projects of the year filled with dark lyrics and trap beats. –Joe Horsham

Dayseeker - Dark Sun

Perfect blend of heavy and soft with some of the best vocals in the genre -Joe Horsham

Copeland - Revolving Doors

Chief - Old Friends EP

These two releases managed to captivate me like no other release in 2022. Incredibly well written and constantly left on repeat. -Jared Kay