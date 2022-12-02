Magnolia Park talk about their favorite albums of 2022
Orlando pop punks Magnolia Park recently followed up a string of EPs and their 2021 mixtape with their first proper full-length album, Baku's Revenge, via Epitaph Records. They've been touring with a bunch of their forebears (A Day to Remember, The Used, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Senses Fail, etc), and they'll also join a bunch of other pop punk vets at When We Were Young Festival next year. Amidst their busy year, the band have shared with us some of their favorite albums of 2022, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Pinkshift, The Weeknd, and more. Read on for the list and commentary from Magnolia Park...
Magnolia Park's Favorite Albums of 2022
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
This album really hit home on dealing with generational trauma and moving forward. It is a very important release for me and helps me cope with mine. -Tristan Torres
Pinkshift - Love Me Forever
An amazing project that is just a blast to listen to while skating! -Tristan Torres
Bad Omens - The Peace Of Death Of Mind
has been on constant repeat because their melodies and the sounds they create is just magical. -Joshua Roberts
Demi Lovato - Holy Fvck
Her comeback album was so good for her vocally and definitely has replay material -Joshua Roberts
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Executive produced by one of the all-time greatest songwriters Max Martin, this was one of the few pop albums in 2022 I really enjoyed listening from start to finish, it sounds great and it knows exactly what it’s supposed to be as a retro/dance album. -Vincent Ernst
Polyphia - Remember That You Will Die
Sounds dope -FRED
Lucki - Flawless Like Me
One of the best hip hop projects of the year filled with dark lyrics and trap beats. –Joe Horsham
Dayseeker - Dark Sun
Perfect blend of heavy and soft with some of the best vocals in the genre -Joe Horsham
Copeland - Revolving Doors
Chief - Old Friends EP
These two releases managed to captivate me like no other release in 2022. Incredibly well written and constantly left on repeat. -Jared Kay