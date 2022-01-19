Maia Friedman (Dirty Projectors) announces debut LP, NYC show; watch “First to Love” video

Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors signed to Last Gang Records and released her first solo single, "Where the Rocks Are," in November. She's now announced her debut solo full-length, Under The New Light, due out via Last Gang on March 11. See the cover art and tracklist below.

We have the premiere for the album's second single, "First to Love," a melodic track with atmospheric touches powered by Maia's sweet, soothing voice. "It is a humbling privilege to love someone in all their humanness and imperfection, to not only support but celebrate them through their journey of growth and exploration, to be by their side as they evolve into new versions of themselves," she told us. "'Peel away / Keeping me up through the night // Escape / Be whatever you like' translates to: I will love even the deepest layers of who and what you are. A question I pose to myself is, what if this person were me?"

Watch the accompanying video for "First to Love" below.

Maia has also announced an NYC show, happening on March 18 at Brooklyn Made. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM.

Maia Friedman - Under the New Light photo credit: Willow Young loading...

Maia Friedman - Under The New Light Tracklist

1. Where The Rocks Are

2. First To Love

3. Happiness

4. Under The New Light

5. Elevate Us

6. Sunny Room

7. Raintime For Yohei

8. All We Are (How To Last)

9. Interlude

10. A Sleep In The Garden