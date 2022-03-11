Makaya McCraven announces May US tour

Chicago jazz great Makaya McCraven is riding off the release of last year's Deciphering The Message, which found him remixing classics from the Blue Note catalog, and he also more recently contributed to Ropeadope's Chicago Experiment album, and now he's gearing up for a US tour in May.

Things kick off at NJ's Exit Zero Jazz Festival on May 13, and Makaya plays a headlining Brooklyn show on May 19 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Makaya McCraven -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, MAY 13 Exit Zero Jazz Festival North Cape May, NJ

Sun, MAY 15 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

Tue, MAY 17 Race Street Live Holyoke, MA

Wed, MAY 18 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Thu, MAY 19 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Wed, MAY 25 Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN

Thu, MAY 26 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI

Fri, MAY 27 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Thu, NOV 3 Lingotto Turin, Italy

Fri, NOV 4 Lingotto Turin, Italy

Mon, NOV 7 Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld Cologne, Germany

Thu, NOV 10 Alte Feuerwache - Halle Mannheim, Germany

Fri, NOV 18 Islington Assembly Hall London, United Kingdom