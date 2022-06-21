Makaya McCraven announces new album ‘In These Times’ (stream a track)

Modern jazz great Makaya McCraven has been very busy over the years, with an album of reworked Blue Note classics, an album of a reworked Gil Scott-Heron LP, and a deluxe edition of his great 2018 album Universal Beings, and now he has announced his first proper new album since that one. It's called In These Times, and it comes out September 23 via International Anthem / Nonesuch / XL (pre-order). The album's cast of contributors includes Jeff Parker, Junius Paul, Brandee Younger, Lia Kohl, Macie Stewart, Zara Zaharieva, Marta Sofia Honer, Greg Ward, Irvin Pierce, Marquis Hill, Matt Gold, Greg Spero, Joel Ross, De’Sean Jones, and Rob Clearfield, and the first single is the skittering, atmospheric "Seventh String." Check it out below.

Makaya also has upcoming tour dates, including a free Central Park SummerStage show on July 31 opening for Sons of Kemet, alongside L'Rain and DJ Lindsey. Doors for that open at 5, the music starts at 6. No RSVP required. That'll be Sons of Kemet's last NYC show before "closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future." All of Makaya's dates are listed below.

-

Makaya McCraven loading...

Tracklist

In These Times

The Fours

High Fives

Dream Another

Lullaby

This Place That Place

The Calling

Seventh String

So Ubuji

The Knew Untitled

The Title

Makaya McCraven -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 30 - July 2 - Montreal Jazz Fest - Montreal, QB

July 6 - Copenhagen Jazz - Copenhagen, DK

July 7 - Warsaw Jazz Days - Warsaw, PL

July 8 - North Sea Jazz Fest - Rotterdam, NL

July 9 - Kongsberg Jazz - Kongsberg, NO

July 16 - DOUR Festival - Dour, BE

July 19 - Jazz en La Costa - Granada, ES

July 20 - Teatro Trento Jazz - Trento, IT

July 21 - Casa del Jazz - Roma, IT

July 22 - Musiques en été - Geneva, CH

July 24 - Odysseus Festival - Helsinki, FI

July 30 - Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, RI

July 31 - Central Park SummerStage, New York City, NY w/ Sons of Kemet

August 2 - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

August 5 - OFF Festival - Katowice, PL

October 15 - Chan Center for the Arts - Vancouver, BC

October 17 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

October 19 - Fox Theater - Boulder, CO

October 21 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

October 23 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

October 25 - Earshot Jazz Festival - Seattle, WA

October 27 - Kuumbwa Jazz Center - Santa Cruz, CA

October 29 - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

October 30 - Jazz Is Dead @ The Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

November 4 - JazzOnze+ Festival - Lausanne, CH

November 5 - C2C Festival - Torino, IT

November 7 - CBE - Cologne, DE

November 8 - Domicil - Dortmund, DE

November 9 - J.A.W. - Berlin, DE

November 10 - Enjoy Jazz - Mannheim, DE

November 12 - Moods - Zurich, CH

November 13 - LaFabrika - Prague, CZ

November 14 - Müpa - Budapest, HU

November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR

November 17 - PAARD - The Hague, NL

November 18 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

November 19 - SuperSonic Jazz at Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL