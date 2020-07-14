Makaya McCraven preps ‘Universal Beings E&F Sides’ & documentary (new song & doc clip out now)

Makaya McCraven's 2018 album Universal Beings remains one of the best jazz albums in recent memory, so it's exciting news that he's now releasing Universal Beings E&F Sides -- 14 previously unreleased tracks from the original sessions -- alongside a documentary on the album. Here's more:

An addendum to Makaya McCraven's critically-acclaimed 2018 release Universal Beings, which The New York Times said "affirms the drummer and beatsmith's position as a major figure in creative music," Universal Beings E&F Sides presents fourteen new pieces of organic beat music cut from the original sessions, prepared and produced by Makaya as a soundtrack to the Universal Beings documentary film. Directed by Mark Pallman, the Universal Beings documentary follows Makaya to Los Angeles, Chicago, London and New York City for a behind the scenes look into the making of the artists breakthrough album, taking the viewer through the story of Makaya's life, his process and the community of musicians that helped bring this project to life. The Universal Beings documentary and Universal Beings E&F Sides album release July 31st 2020.

Like Universal Beings, the E&F Sides album features this impressive cast of players from New York, Chicago, London, and LA: Brandee Younger, Tomeka Reid, Dezron Douglas, Joel Ross, Shabaka Hutchings, Junius Paul, Nubya Garcia, Daniel Casimir, Ashley Henry, Josh Johnson, Jeff Parker, Anna Butters, Carlos Niño and Miguel-Atwood Ferguson.

The first song released is the two-minute "Mak Attack," which is fueled by a performance by Makaya that very much earns this song its name, and brings in some warm melodies towards the end too. Listen and watch an excerpt of the documentary below. Both E&F Sides and the documentary come out July 31 via International Anthem.

Earlier this year, Makaya released We're New Again -- a reimagining of the late, legendary Gil Scott-Heron's final album I'm New Here -- on XL.

A few weeks ago, Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson released Chicago Waves -- a live album of the 44-minute improvised duo set that they played to open the Universal Beings show in Chicago -- on International Anthem.

Tracklist

1. Everybody Cool

2. Half Steppin'

3. Mak Attack

4. The Hunt

5. Beat Science

6. Dadada

7. Isms

8. Traveling Space

9. Kings and Queens

10. The Loneliness

11. Her Name

12. Universal Beings pt 2

13. Butterss Fly

14. The Way Home

Credits

Tracks 1, 5 & 11 recorded August 29th, 2017, at H010 in Ridgewood, Queens, New York. Featuring:

Brandee Younger - harp

Joel Ross - vibraphone

Dezron Douglas - double bass

Makaya McCraven - drums

Tracks 2 & 14 recorded October 18th, 2017, at Total Refreshment Centre in Stoke Newington, London, UK. Featuring:

Soweto Kinch - saxophone

Kamaal Williams - keys

Makaya McCraven - drums

Tracks 3 & 4 recorded October 19th, 2017, at Total Refreshment Studios in Stoke Newington, London, UK. Featuring:

Nubya Garcia - tenor saxophone

Ashley Henry* - rhodes piano

Daniel Casimir - double bass

Makaya McCraven - drums

*Ashley Henry appears courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

Tracks 6, 12 & 13 recorded January 30th, 2018, at Jeff Parker's house in Altadena, California. Featuring:

Josh Johnson - alto saxophone

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson - violin

Jeff Parker - guitar

Anna Butterss - double bass

Carlos Niño - percussion

Makaya McCraven - drums

Track 7 recorded June 18th, 2017, at Co-Prosperity Sphere in Bridgeport, Chicago, Illinois. Featuring:

Junius Paul - double bass

Makaya McCraven - drums

Tracks 8, 9 & 10 recorded September 2nd, 2017, at Co-Prosperity Sphere in Bridgeport, Chicago, Illinois. Featuring:

Shabaka Hutchings* - tenor saxophone

Tomeka Reid - cello

Junius Paul - double bass, percussion

Makaya McCraven - drums

*Shabaka Hutchings appears courtesy of Verve Label Group

Recorded & Mixed by Dave Vettraino & David Allen.

Mastered by David Allen.

Cover Art by Damon Locks.

Portrait by Sean Owens.

Design by Craig Hansen.

Produced by Makaya McCraven.

Executive Production by Scott McNiece.