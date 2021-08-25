Makaya McCraven reworks Blue Note classics for new LP ‘Deciphering the Message’ (stream a track)

Jazz great Makaya McCraven has announced Deciphering The Message, due November 19 via Blue Note Records, which finds him offering up modern remixes of classics from throughout the Blue Note catalog, from Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, Eddie Gale, Dexter Gordon, and more. The first single is a rework of Jack Wilson's 1968 classic "Frank's Tune" (written by Frank Strozier), and Makaya turns it into something that sounds more like current Brainfeeder than classic Blue Note. Check it out below. You can also view the full tracklist and stream a playlist of all the original songs that Makaya reworks for the album below.

Tracklist

1. A Slice Of The Top (AKA “Sliced Off The Top”)

[from A Slice Of The Top by Hank Mobley]

2. Sunset (AKA “Son Set”)

[from Whistle Stop by Kenny Dorham]

3. When Your Lover Has Gone (AKA “When You’ve Left Your Lover”)

[from A Night In Tunisia by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers]

4. Ecaroh (AKA “Revlis”)

[from Horace Silver Trio by Horace Silver]

5. Tranquillity (AKA “Corner Of The World”)

[from Components by Bobby Hutcherson]

6. Wail Bait (AKA “Wait Bail”)

[from The Memorial Album by Clifford Brown]

7. Coppin' The Haven (AKA “At The Haven Coppin’”)

[from One Flight Up by Dexter Gordon]

8. Frank's Tune (AKA “De’Jeff’s Tune”)

[from Easterly Winds by Jack Wilson]

9. Autumn In New York (AKA “Spring In Chicago”)

[from Blue Lights, Vol.1 by Kenny Burrell]

10. Monaco (AKA “Monte Negro”)

[from ‘Round About Midnight At The Cafe Bohemia by Kenny Dorham]

11. Mr. Jin (AKA “Mr. Gin”)

[from Indestructible by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers]

12. C.F.D. (AKA “D.F.C.”)

[from Something Personal by Jack Wilson]

13. Black Rhythm Happening

[from Black Rhythm Happening by Eddie Gale]