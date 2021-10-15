MakeWar surprise-release new EP ft. The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana

Brooklyn punks MakeWar have surprise-released a new EP, Stay, the followup to 2019's Get It Together, on Fat Wreck Chords. The opening title track is dedicated to frontman Jose Prieto's late dog Bruno, and it includes a conversation between Jose and Bruno, with Movielife/I Am The Avalanche frontman Vinnie Caruana singing Bruno's parts. It's a fired-up, anthemic, melodic punk ripper, and the other three songs on the EP follow suit. Here's what Jose says about the title track:

Stay is a song about my dog Bruno. Bruno was the best dog. Well…he was the worst puppy and then he became the best dog. I had bruno from when he was born until he was 3 years old. I took Bruno to my parent's house in Venezuela when I moved from Florida to New York. I can't have a dog in New York city, I thought. Well, it turns out I could have brought Bruno to New York with me but when I went to get him my parents wouldn’t let him go. They had fallen in love with Bruno and said I couldn't take him away from them. Bruno and I started growing apart. We used to facetime every now and then. When I visited my parents Bruno was there but everytime I left I felt that he was disappointed that I didn't take him with me. Bruno passed about 3 years ago from stomach cancer. We had one last facetime session right before he died and Stay is about that conversation that day. We talked about playing catch one last time and how much I wanted to show him New York.

MakeWar play The Fest at the end of the month (and Jose plays a solo set there too), and then they've got some Northeast dates in November and some Europe shows with the Descendents in 2022. All dates are listed below.

Jose also recently released a split single with Lagwagon's Joey Cape.

MakeWar -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

29 Oct 2021 in Gainesville, FL, US @ FEST 2021

11 Nov 2021 in Buffalo, NY, US @ Rec Room

12 Nov 2021 in Lancaster, PA, US @ Tellus360

13 Nov 2021 in Woodstock, NY, US @ Colony

14 Nov 2021 in Worcester, MA, US @ Palladium

29 May 2022 in Mannheim, Germany @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Maimarktgelande

12 Jun 2022 in Hannover, Germany @ Faust w/ Lagwagon, Good Riddance

18 Jun 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom @ Booze Cruise Festival

30 Jul 2022 in Linz, Austria @ SBAM Fest

2 Aug 2022 in Berlin, Germany @ SO36 w/ Descendents

3 Aug 2022 in Hanover, Germany @ Faust w/ Descendents

5 Aug 2022 in Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock 2022