Making Time ∞ 2023 lineup: Jamie xx, Overmono, DJ Koze, Mary Lattimore, LARAAJI, more

Philadelphia electronic fest Making Time ∞ has announced its 2023 lineup, set for September 22-24 at Fort Mifflin (a former battlefield near the Delaware River that will house five stages). This is the third edition of the festival thrown by Dave P, although Making Time have been throwing parties for over 20 years. This year's headliners are Jamie xx, Helena Hauff, Overmono, Octo Octa & Eris Drew, and DJ Koze.

Additional sets come from Jamie xx's bandmate Romy, DJ Nobu, UNIIQU3, Ben UFO, Optimo, James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco), Maurice Fulton, Objekt, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick, HAAi, DJ Python, Solar & Mozghan, LARAAJI, Carmen Villain, Laurel Halo, Hailu Mergia, Kate NV, M.Sage, and many more. The festival will also feature livestreams hosted by Brooklyn-based The Lot Radio, plus visuals by Klip Collective. Check out the poster and full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10am.

Making Time ∞ -- 2023 Lineup

Jamie xx

Helena Hauff

Overmono

Sama' Abdulhadi

Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew

DJ Koze

Avalon Emerson

LARAAJI

Ben UFO

DJ Tennis

Anz

Young Marco

Optimo

Romy

HAAi

DJ Python

UNIIQU3

DJ Nobu

Lena Willikens & Vladimir Ivkovic

Roman Flugel

Alessandro Cortini

Chaos in the CBD

Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick

Maurice Fulton

Objekt

Rachika Nayar

Batu

Avalon Emerson & The Charm

DJ Holographic

Nick León

Interplanetary Criminal

Carmen Villain

James Ellis Ford

Laurel Halo (DJ)

Cardopusher / Safety Trance

Ivan Smagghe

Hailu Mergia

Marie Davidson (DJ)

Identified Patient

Malibu

Colleen

Azu Tiwaline & DJ Plead

Solar & Mozhgan

Elena Colombi

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

object blue

Kate NV

Pelada

Paurro

DJ Sundae

Paula Tape

Tim Reaper B2B Dwarde

Priori

Sedef Adasi

Ka Baird

Pachyman

Yung Singh

livwutang

Khotin

Musclecars

JDH

Zillas on Acid

James Bangura

Benoit Pioulard

Rose Kourts

Gee Dee

Analog Soul

Tin Iso and The Dawn

Dialect

DJ Voices

Sharlese

M. Sage

QRTR

Lloyd

Earth Beat

Diatom Deli

Universal Cave

John Raffaele

Keen

Samer Ghadry

Matt Werth

Sean Thomas

Chuck Van Zyl

Grant Aaron

Westov Temple

Phil Yeah

Cheeky

Manna

Merloh

JEWELSSEA

Josh Lang + DJ Sylo

Russell Alexander

Mario Cotto

Yōsuke DJ

Common Time

HVNLEE

Level Party

WOLF DEM

Museum Level

Michael Brunner & JD Harrington

Carl Ritger

M//R

DJ Papaya

Hudson River

Water Rabbit in the Powder Magazine