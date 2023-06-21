Making Time ∞ 2023 lineup: Jamie xx, Overmono, DJ Koze, Mary Lattimore, LARAAJI, more
Philadelphia electronic fest Making Time ∞ has announced its 2023 lineup, set for September 22-24 at Fort Mifflin (a former battlefield near the Delaware River that will house five stages). This is the third edition of the festival thrown by Dave P, although Making Time have been throwing parties for over 20 years. This year's headliners are Jamie xx, Helena Hauff, Overmono, Octo Octa & Eris Drew, and DJ Koze.
Additional sets come from Jamie xx's bandmate Romy, DJ Nobu, UNIIQU3, Ben UFO, Optimo, James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco), Maurice Fulton, Objekt, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick, HAAi, DJ Python, Solar & Mozghan, LARAAJI, Carmen Villain, Laurel Halo, Hailu Mergia, Kate NV, M.Sage, and many more. The festival will also feature livestreams hosted by Brooklyn-based The Lot Radio, plus visuals by Klip Collective. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10am.
Making Time ∞ -- 2023 Lineup
Jamie xx
Helena Hauff
Overmono
Sama' Abdulhadi
Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew
DJ Koze
Avalon Emerson
LARAAJI
Ben UFO
DJ Tennis
Anz
Young Marco
Optimo
Young Marco
Romy
HAAi
DJ Python
UNIIQU3
DJ Nobu
Lena Willikens & Vladimir Ivkovic
Roman Flugel
Alessandro Cortini
Chaos in the CBD
Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick
Maurice Fulton
Objekt
Rachika Nayar
Batu
Avalon Emerson & The Charm
DJ Holographic
Nick León
Interplanetary Criminal
Carmen Villain
James Ellis Ford
Laurel Halo (DJ)
Cardopusher / Safety Trance
Ivan Smagghe
Hailu Mergia
Marie Davidson (DJ)
Identified Patient
Malibu
Colleen
Azu Tiwaline & DJ Plead
Solar & Mozhgan
Elena Colombi
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
object blue
Kate NV
Pelada
Paurro
DJ Sundae
Paula Tape
Tim Reaper B2B Dwarde
Priori
Sedef Adasi
Ka Baird
Pachyman
Yung Singh
livwutang
Khotin
Musclecars
JDH
Zillas on Acid
James Bangura
Benoit Pioulard
Rose Kourts
Gee Dee
Analog Soul
Tin Iso and The Dawn
Dialect
DJ Voices
Sharlese
M. Sage
QRTR
Lloyd
Earth Beat
Diatom Deli
Universal Cave
John Raffaele
Keen
Samer Ghadry
Matt Werth
Sean Thomas
Chuck Van Zyl
Grant Aaron
Westov Temple
Phil Yeah
Cheeky
Manna
Merloh
JEWELSSEA
Josh Lang + DJ Sylo
Russell Alexander
Mario Cotto
Yōsuke DJ
Common Time
HVNLEE
Level Party
WOLF DEM
Museum Level
Michael Brunner & JD Harrington
Carl Ritger
M//R
DJ Papaya
Hudson River
Water Rabbit in the Powder Magazine