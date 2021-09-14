Makthaverskan announce new album ‘För Allting,’ share “This Time”

Swedish post-punks Makthaverskan are back with a followup to 2017's III, titled För Allting and due November 12 via Run For Cover (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes lead single "This Time," which finds the band's atmospheric yet driving sound in fine form, with all the soaring melodies from singer Maja Milner that you'd hope for. Listen and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. -

2. This Time

3. Tomorrow

4. Lova

5. All I've Ever Wanted To Say

6. Ten Days

7. -

8. Closer

9. Caress

10. These Walls

11. För Allting

12. Maktologen