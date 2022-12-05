Mali Obomsawin touring in support of new album ‘Sweet Tooth’

Wabanaki bassist, composer, and songwriter Mali Obomsawin released Sweet Tooth earlier this year. It's a “suite for Indigenous resistance” that blends field recordings from relatives at Odanak First Nation -- featuring "stories and songs passed down in Obomsawin’s own family with tunes addressing contemporary Indigenous life, colonization, continuity, love and rage" -- with contemporary jazz, as part of a sextet, that also includes drummer Savannah Harris, guitarist Miriam Elhajli, clarinetist and saxophonist player Allison Burik, saxophonist Noah Campbell, and cornet and flugelhorn player Taylor Ho Bynum.

“​​Telling Indigenous stories through the language of jazz is not a new phenomenon,” Obomsawin says. “My people have had to innovate endlessly to get our stories heard - learning to express ourselves in French, English, Abenaki… but sometimes words fail us, and we must use sound. Sweet Tooth is a testament to this.” You can listen to the album and watch the video for "Wawasint8da" below, and learn more about it here.

Mali has a few tour dates on the horizon, including a few sextet shows in NYC. They play December 23 at a "surprise location,", along with two shows during the APAP conference in January (details TBA). Mali also will perform as part of "Welcome to Indian Country" -- an "evening length celebration of Native culture through music and storytelling" -- in February at a few colleges around the country. All dates are listed below.

Mali Obomsawin - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

DEC 23 Mali Obomsawin Sextet [Surprise Location!!] - New York City, NY

JAN 13 Mali Obomsawin Sextet at APAP - New York City, NY

JAN 14 Mali Obomsawin Sextet at APAP - New York City, NY

JAN 22-28 Artist Residency at Dartmouth College - Hanover, NH

JAN 31 Brian Shankar Addler Quartet - Augusta, ME

FEB 4 Welcome to Indian Country at Vassar College - Poughkeepsie, NY

FEB 10 Welcome to Indian Country at Amherst College - Amherst, MA

FEB 14 Welcome to Indian Country at ASU Kerr - Scottsdale, AZ

FEB 17 Welcome to Indian Country at University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, WI