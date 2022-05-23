Mallrat announces fall North American tour
Brisbane, Australia alt-pop artist Mallrat released her debut LP, Butterfly Blue, earlier this month via Nettwerk, and now she's announced a tour supporting it. The North American dates follow her appearance at Firefly Festival and run through October, with stops in Boston, NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 29. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 24 at 10 AM.
Butterfly Blue features Azealia Banks on "Surprise Me"; hear that, and stream the album, below.
MALLRAT: 2022 TOUR
May 13 Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle **
May 14 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín **
May 15 Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer **
May 17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus **
May 18 Milan, Italy @ Fabrique **
May 20 Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club **
May 21 Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre **
May 24 Paris, France @ L’Olympia **
May 25 Brussels, Belgium @ Acienne Belgique **
May 26 Cologne, Germany @ Palladium **
May 27 Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live **
May 30 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre **
May 31 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre **
June 2 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **
June 3 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy **
June 4 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **
June 6 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy **
June 8 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy **
June 9 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo **
Aug 23 Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room
Aug 24 Manchester, UK @ Yes
Aug 30 Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
Sept 1 London, UK @ Heaven
Sept 2 Bristol, UK @ Rough trade
Sept 3 Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3
Sept 5 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
Sept 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
Sept 7 Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
Sept 8 Cologne, Germany @ Yuca
Sept 10 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz
Sept 11 Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher
Sept 12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rahuset
Sept 14 Munich, Germany @ Strom
Sept 15 Mila, Italy @ Magnolia
Sept 18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil Club
Sept 22-25 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
Sept 28 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Sept 29 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Sept 30 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
Oct 1 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Oct 3 Detroit, MI @ El Club
Oct 4 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Oct 5 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Oct 7 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Oct 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Oct 11 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct 12 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Oct 14 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365
Oct 15 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room at The Observatory
Oct 17 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room
Oct 18 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Oct 21 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room
Oct 22 Austin, TX @ Antone’s
Oct 23 Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
Oct 25 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
Oct 26 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Oct 28 Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood
Nov 26 Canberra, ACT @ Spilt Milk Festival
Dec 3 Ballarat, VIC @ Spilt Milk Festival
Dec 4 Gold Coast, QLD @ Spilt Milk Festival
** With Conan Gray