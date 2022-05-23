Mallrat announces fall North American tour

Brisbane, Australia alt-pop artist Mallrat released her debut LP, Butterfly Blue, earlier this month via Nettwerk, and now she's announced a tour supporting it. The North American dates follow her appearance at Firefly Festival and run through October, with stops in Boston, NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 29. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 24 at 10 AM.

Butterfly Blue features Azealia Banks on "Surprise Me"; hear that, and stream the album, below.

MALLRAT: 2022 TOUR

May 13 Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle **

May 14 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín **

May 15 Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer **

May 17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus **

May 18 Milan, Italy @ Fabrique **

May 20 Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club **

May 21 Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre **

May 24 Paris, France @ L’Olympia **

May 25 Brussels, Belgium @ Acienne Belgique **

May 26 Cologne, Germany @ Palladium **

May 27 Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live **

May 30 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre **

May 31 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre **

June 2 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **

June 3 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy **

June 4 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **

June 6 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy **

June 8 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy **

June 9 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo **

Aug 23 Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room

Aug 24 Manchester, UK @ Yes

Aug 30 Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

Sept 1 London, UK @ Heaven

Sept 2 Bristol, UK @ Rough trade

Sept 3 Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

Sept 5 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

Sept 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Sept 7 Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

Sept 8 Cologne, Germany @ Yuca

Sept 10 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz

Sept 11 Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

Sept 12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rahuset

Sept 14 Munich, Germany @ Strom

Sept 15 Mila, Italy @ Magnolia

Sept 18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil Club

Sept 22-25 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Sept 28 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Sept 29 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sept 30 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Oct 1 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Oct 3 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Oct 4 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct 5 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Oct 7 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Oct 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Oct 11 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct 12 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Oct 14 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

Oct 15 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room at The Observatory

Oct 17 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room

Oct 18 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Oct 21 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

Oct 22 Austin, TX @ Antone’s

Oct 23 Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

Oct 25 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 26 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Oct 28 Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood

Nov 26 Canberra, ACT @ Spilt Milk Festival

Dec 3 Ballarat, VIC @ Spilt Milk Festival

Dec 4 Gold Coast, QLD @ Spilt Milk Festival

** With Conan Gray