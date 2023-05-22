Maluma announces ‘Don Juan’ North American arena tour
Colombian reggaeton superstar Maluma has announced the 'Don Juan World Tour,' in support of his upcoming album of the same name. He says:
I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan. I can't wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!
The North American leg includes NYC-area shows on October 5 at UBS Arena, October 6 at Madison Square Garden, and October 8 at Prudential Center. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/26) at 10 AM local with a presale beginning Thursday (5/25) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Watch the video for recent single "Diablo, Qué Chimba" ft. Anuel AA:
Maluma -- 2023 North American Tour Dates
Thursday, August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Saturday, September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sunday, September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Saturday, September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sunday, September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Wednesday, September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena
Friday, September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Saturday, September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Thursday, September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Friday, September 22nd Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
Sunday, September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)
Friday, September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center
Saturday, September 30th Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sunday, October 1st Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Thursday, October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Friday, October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Saturday, October 7th: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Thursday, October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Sunday, October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Thursday, October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sunday, October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena
Thursday, October 26th New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Saturday, October 28th Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sunday, October 29th Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena
Friday, November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Saturday, November 4th Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
