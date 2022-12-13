Mamalarky’s Livvy Bennett tells us about her favorite albums of 2022

Los Angeles band Mamalarky mix a few different. very current indie styles -- dreamy melted psych (think Mild High Club), dense tightly wound post-punk (think Deeper), jazzy "low-fi" pop (think Men I Trust) -- but create something new with them on their charming, tuneful self-titled second album. If you haven't giving it a spin, do so below.

The band recently wrapped up their North American headline tour last month and will be out with White Reaper in March -- those dates are listed below.

We also asked Mamalarky frontperson Livvy Bennett to tell us about her favorite records of the year, a list that includes Yves Jarvis, Alice Phoebe Lou, Sam Gendel, and more. Read her commentary on her picks below.

Livvy Bennett from Mamalarky - Favorite Albums of 2022

An Orange Colored Sky - Arima Ederra

This is AOTY material for me. I've listened to this record front to back so many times and it's only been out for a couple of months, just trust me.

The Zug - Yves Jarvis

Yves is a genius lyricist, producer, multi-instrumentalist. I've been a fan for a while but met him by chance this year at a dinner party and had to reign in my fandom.

Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou

December 2021 release so it counts for this year. Alice never misses, feel your emotions.

SUPERSTORE - Sam Gendel

For if you get bored of things being too much of the same.

Higher and Higher Forever - Zero Percent APR

This one is really good for a laugh and perfectly noisey production.

MAMALARKY - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 2 THU - Summit Music Hall @ 6:30pm - Denver, CO

MAR 3 FRI - Waiting Room Lounge @ 8:00pm - Omaha, NE

MAR 4 SAT - Madrid Theatre @ 7:30pm - Kansas City, MO

MAR 6 MON - Wooly's @ 7:00pm - Des Moines, IA

MAR 7 TUE - Majestic Theatre @ 7:30pm - Madison, WI

MAR 8 WED - Saint Andrews Hall @ 6:30pm - Detroit, MI

MAR 11 SAT - Beachland Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Cleveland, OH

MAR 17 FRI - Irving Plaza @ 6:30pm - New York, NY

MAR 23 THU - Hell at The Masquerade @ 6:30pm - Atlanta, GA

MAR 25 SAT - Headliners Music Hall @ 7:30pm - Louisville, KY

all dates with White Reaper