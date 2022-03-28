Man Man announce summer US tour

Man Man released Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, their first album for Sub Pop, in April 2020, and they're finally going to tour for it. Dates begin in Omaha, NE on June 22, and the tour runs through August 6 in San Diego, with stops in most major US cities, including Chicago, Pittsburgh, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Reno, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens at Elsewhere on July 1. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Man Man have just shared "Dig Deep," a song recorded during the Dream Hunting sessions that they released for Bandcamp Day in July 2020, to all streaming services. Listen to that below.

Man Man - 2020 Tour Dates

Wed. Jun. 22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Fri. Jun. 24 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Sat. Jun. 25 - Chicago, IL - Logan Square Arts Festival

Sun. Jun. 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Tue. Jun. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Wed. Jun. 29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Thu. Jun. 30 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Fri. Jul. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Sat. Jul. 02 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 05 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Wed. Jul. 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Thur. Jul. 07 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Fri. Jul. 08 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Sat. Jul 09 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

Wed. Jul. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Thu. Jul. 28 - Redding, CA - The Dip

Fri. Jul. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Sat. Jul. 30 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Thur. Aug. 04 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

Fri. Aug. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Sat. Aug. 06 - San Diego, CA - Casbah