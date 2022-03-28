Man Man announce summer US tour
Man Man released Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, their first album for Sub Pop, in April 2020, and they're finally going to tour for it. Dates begin in Omaha, NE on June 22, and the tour runs through August 6 in San Diego, with stops in most major US cities, including Chicago, Pittsburgh, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Reno, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show happens at Elsewhere on July 1. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.
Meanwhile, Man Man have just shared "Dig Deep," a song recorded during the Dream Hunting sessions that they released for Bandcamp Day in July 2020, to all streaming services. Listen to that below.
Man Man - 2020 Tour Dates
Wed. Jun. 22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
Fri. Jun. 24 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
Sat. Jun. 25 - Chicago, IL - Logan Square Arts Festival
Sun. Jun. 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Tue. Jun. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
Wed. Jun. 29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Thu. Jun. 30 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Fri. Jul. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Sat. Jul. 02 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 05 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Wed. Jul. 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Thur. Jul. 07 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House
Fri. Jul. 08 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
Sat. Jul 09 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
Wed. Jul. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Thu. Jul. 28 - Redding, CA - The Dip
Fri. Jul. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Sat. Jul. 30 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Thur. Aug. 04 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s
Fri. Aug. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
Sat. Aug. 06 - San Diego, CA - Casbah