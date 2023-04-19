Man on Man prep new LP, touring with Le Tigre & more (watch “Showgirls” video)

Man on Man, the duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman, have announced a new album, Provincetown, which will be out June 16 via Polyvinyl. It's named for the famous LGBTQ destination in Massachusetts where most of the album was recorded and where Roddy & Joey had their first home together. They produced it themselves and J. Mascis plays guitar on on song.

The first single is "Showgirls," a danceable, noisy indie rock earworm that was not named for Elizabeth Berkley's 1995 cult classic film, but a Provincetown variety show from the '90s. “As we lean into what MAN ON MAN is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community,” said Roddy Bottum, adding, “Showgirls is all that.” Watch the video below.

Man on Man have also announced a summer tour, which includes a few dates opening for old friends Le Tigre on their reunion tour. Their tour schedule is below.

The tour kicks off in NYC on July 1 at Bowery Ballroom for a show that doubles as Roddy Bottum's 60th birthday party. It's an All-Bottum night: he's playing in every group on the bill, with Imperial Teen and Nastie Band being the other two. Tickets for that are on presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM.

man on man Provincetown loading...

Provincetown:

Take It From Me

Showgirls

I Feel Good

Haute Couture

Piggy

Kids

Feelings

Gloryhole

Who Could Know

Hush (feat. J Mascis)

MAN ON MAN 2023 Summer Tour Dates

07/01 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

07/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb's

07/15 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed # [SOLD OUT]

07/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

07/18 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

07/20 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar

07/21 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records - The Blue Room

07/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

07/24 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

07/25 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

07/26 - Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing

07/28 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

07/29 - Washington, DC @ DC9

* w/ Imperial Teen, Nastie Band (Roddy’s 60th B-day Show)

# w/ Le Tigre