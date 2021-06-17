Man on Man (Roddy Bottum) announce debut live show in NYC

Man on Man, the duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS) and his partner Joey Halman, released their self-titled debut album earlier this year via Polyvinyl, and they've announced their first shows supporting it. Their live debut happens in Brooklyn at Elsewhere Zone One on August 26. They're promising "special guests" (who are still to be announced), and tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM.

After playing NYC, Man on Man head to Chicago, where they're on the lineup for Riot Fest on Saturday, September 18. Three-day passes are sold out, but the festival released a few single-day passes on Thursday (6/17) - get them while they last.

Man on Man also play a virtual pride celebration, Dreamstage, on July 26 at 8 PM, along with LP, Dawn Richard, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Mercy Bell. Tickets are on sale now.