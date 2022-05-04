Man or Astro-Man? touring in August, prepping new EP

Sci-fi indie rockers Man or Astro-Man? will head out on an East Coast tour in August, hitting Asheville, Richmond, NYC, Asbury Park, Baltimore and Durham. The tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Made From Technetium, and the band say to "be prepared to hear a lot of deep cuts from that one." All dates are listed, along with a stream of Made From Technetium, below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on 8/18 and the Asbury Park show is at Asbury Lanes on 8/19. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM Eastern.

Man or Astro-Man? also have a new EP in the works, a six-track double 7" titled Distant Pulsar. Look out for that later this summer.

Man or Astro- Man? 2022 Tour Dates

8/16: The Grey Eagle (Asheville, NC)

8/17 Richmond Music Hall (Richmond, VA)

8/18 Brooklyn Made (Brooklyn, NY)

8/19 Asbury Lanes (Asbury Park, NJ)

8/20 Ottobar (Baltimore, MD)

8/21 Motorco Music Hall (Durham, NC)