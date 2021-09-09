Manchester Orchestra add 2nd NYC show to tour (updated dates)

Pick up Manchester Orchestra's new album on light blue or pink smoke vinyl in our store.

Manchester Orchestra are set to begin a North American tour supporting their new album The Million Masks of God in October, including an NYC stop at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 21. That show is now sold out, so they've added a second NYC date, the next night, at a smaller venue: at Webster Hall on October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, 10/10 at noon.

Foxing, whose Draw Down the Moon was made with members of Manchester Orchestra, are joining them on tour, but no word yet if they'll also be supporting them at the Webster Hall show. Stay tuned.

See Manchester Orchestra's updated dates below. Get their new album on light blue or pink smoke vinyl.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 11, 2021 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Oct 5, 2021 Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill Dallas, TX

Oct 6, 2021 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Oct 8, 2021 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

Oct 9, 2021 Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL

Oct 10, 2021 Jannus Live St.Petersburg, FL

Oct 12, 2021 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Oct 13, 2021 The National Richmond, VA

Oct 15, 2021 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Oct 16, 2021 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Oct 18, 2021 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Oct 19, 2021 State Theatre Portland, ME

Oct 21, 2021 Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Oct 22, 2021 Webster Hall New York, NY

Nov 16, 2021 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

Nov 17, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Nov 18, 2021 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Nov 19, 2021 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

Feb 16, 2022 The Pageant St Louis, MO

Feb 17, 2022 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Feb 18, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Feb 19, 2022 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 21, 2022 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC

Feb 22, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Feb 23, 2022 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 25, 2022 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA

Feb 26, 2022 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Feb 27, 2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Mar 1, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Mar 2, 2022 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mar 4, 2022 Stubb's Bar-B-Q Austin, TX

Mar 5, 2022 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 6, 2022 The Admiral Omaha, NE

Mar 8, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Mar 9, 2022 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 11, 2022 EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH

Mar 12, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Mar 13, 2022 Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY

Mar 15, 2022 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

Mar 16, 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC