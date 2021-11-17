Manchester Orchestra add Northeast dates to tour with Foxing; Christmas album out on red vinyl

Manchester Orchestra recently put on a truly mesmerizing show at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on the first leg of their tour with Foxing, so it's good news that they've just added three more dates to the 2022 leg of their tour, including two in the tristate area: NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 19 (tickets) and New Haven's College Street Music Hall on March 20 (tickets). They also play Pittsburgh on 3/18 (tickets). All three shows go on sale Friday (11/19) at 11 AM with presales starting Thursday (11/18). The new shows will find Manchester Orchestra and Foxing joined by Michigander, while the rest of the tour is with Slothrust.

Manchester Orchestra's annual Thanksgiving show in Atlanta, The Stuffing, is this Friday (11/19) with Andy Shauf, Foxing, Briston Maroney, Slothrust, and Paris Jackson. Updated dates are listed below.

Here's an excerpt of our review of the Hammerstein show:

Manchester Orchestra have been a great live band for as long as I can remember -- they're always super tight, and their rhythm section on their heavier songs is like a punch to the gut -- but I've never seen them put on a show as mesmerizing as the one they put on Hammerstein. Matching the new material was a dim light show with hypnotic visuals that obscured the band members and made for an environment you could really lose yourself in. And underneath all of that, the band was still as muscular and precise as ever. The whole thing was truly intense. Manchester Orchestra opened the show with four songs from the new album, and the crowd was eating it up and singing every word right off the bat. For a band 15 years and six proper albums into their career, that's no small feat. The fifth song they played reached all the way back to their classic 2006 debut I'm Like A Virgin Losing A Child ("I Can Barely Breathe"), and it was as cathartic and life-affirming as you'd expect, but it also served as a reminder that Manchester Orchestra are the furthest thing from a nostalgia act. Their set leaned most heavily on the two most recent albums, and there wasn't a single lull.

You can pick up Manchester Orchestra's excellent new album The Million Masks of God on transparent light blue vinyl in our store. Also, their Christmas album Christmas Songs Vol. 1 -- which came out as a Bandcamp exclusive last year -- gets a physical release this week and you can pick that up on red vinyl. Stream it below.

For more on Manchester Orchestra, read our recent interview with Andy Hull.

Manchester Orchestra -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11/17/21 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*^

11/18/21 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater*^

11/19/21 - Atlanta GA - Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre#

01/10/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

01/11/22 - Belin, Germany - Silent Green

01/13/22 - London, UK - Union CHapel

01/14/22 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

02/16/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*^

02/17/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater*^

02/18/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*^

02/19/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*^

02/21/22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater*^

02/22/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*^

02/23/22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater*^

02/25/22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater*^

02/26/22- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*^

02/27/22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*^

03/01/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*^

03/02/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*^

03/04/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s*^

03/05/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*^

03/06/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral*^

03/08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*^

03/09/22 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre*^

03/11/22 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!*^

03/12/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*^

03/13/22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks*^

03/15/22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre*^

03/16/22 - Montréal, QC - MTELUS*^

03/18/22 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre*%

03/19/22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*%

03/20/22 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*%

* - w/ Foxing

^ - w/ Slothrust

% - w/ Michigander

# - w/ Andy Shauf, Foxing, Briston Maroney, Slothrust, Paris Jackson