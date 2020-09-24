Manchester Orchestra add second socially distanced CT show (tix on sale)

Manchester Orchestra just yesterday announced a socially distanced acoustic gig happening at South Farms in Morris, CT on October 17, which is already almost sold out, so they've now added a second date happening one day earlier (10/16) at the same venue as well. Tickets are on sale now, and these are going quick too. Act fast!

These shows are both part of the venue's "Twilight Concert Series on the Farm," which Dinosaur Jr. played earlier this month. Attendees will be seated in socially distanced "Guest Grids," keeping each group a safe distance from the others. You can view more information on the venue's FAQ here.